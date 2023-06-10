Biden Hangs LGBTQI+ Flag on Par with American Flag at White House “Pride” Month Celebration

The “Pride” month cult indoctrination took over the White House Saturday with the LGBTQI+ flag being flown by the Biden White House on par with the American flag to mark Joe and Jill Biden’s “Pride” month picnic celebration on the South Lawn. The event was postponed from Thursday due to smog from the Canadian wildfires. It has been billed as the largest “Pride” celebration held at the White House.



Screen image via pool video.

“You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. And you belong,” ⁦@POTUS⁩ says to the #LGBTQ+ community at the White House pride celebration. pic.twitter.com/5YfmYm1zDO — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 10, 2023

Scene at the White House today for Pride celebration featuring Betty Who and remarks by President Biden. pic.twitter.com/4CYq7pfeaJ — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) June 10, 2023

Biden Commerce Department official getting his “pride” on.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten made the scene:

The crowd chanted “four more years!”

Crowd on the Whitehouse lawn erupts with chant “four more years” as President Biden addresses the largest Pride 🏳️‍🌈 event in -U.S. Presidential history. pic.twitter.com/QhsWGbU6D2 — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) June 10, 2023

Thousands picnic on the South Lawn at the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ #Pride event; crowd chants “four more years” as ⁦@POTUS⁩ speaks! pic.twitter.com/j9o3xc6MIz — Andrea Shalal (@andrea_shalal) June 10, 2023

Biden laid it on thick for his supporters, “I see more courage on this lawn than any time I’ve seen in the recent past.”

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: "I see more courage on this lawn than any time I've seen in the recent past" pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Biden stoking hate and division to motivate his base for 2024:

"When a person can be married in the morning & thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is very wrong in America" – President Joe Biden bringing the lies, hate, division as fully predicted, yet again. Pride Month 2023 White House. pic.twitter.com/qV8oFb9nHz — Flinch Files (@FlinchFiles) June 10, 2023

Joe and Jill listening to a performance by Betty Who, a self described queer, bi-sexual woman from Australia who moved to the U.S. in 2007.

President Biden & FLOTUS & SGOTUS enjoying front-row performance of @bettywho at White House Pride celebration pic.twitter.com/mpEkTdyweN — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 10, 2023

Guests on the South Lawn: