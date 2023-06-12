Another Graduation Speaker Spews Hatred, Accuses Israel of “Killing and Torturing Palestinians as We Speak”

Another college graduation, another antisemitic speech.

El Camino Community College in Torrance, California, invited student Jana Abulaban, head of El Camino’s Associated Students Organization, to introduce the graduation student speaker.

But instead of infusing graduates with hope and promise, Abulaban used the opportunity to spew hatred.

“I gift my graduation to all Palestinians who have lost their life and those who continue to lose their lives every day due to the oppressive apartheid state of Israel killing and torturing Palestinians as we speak,’’ said Abulaban.

Abulaban’s remarks come after the uproar over a speech at City University of New York’s graduation.

The Gateway Pundit reported on future lawyer Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s speech that was filled with hatred for America and Israel. There have been to calls to defund the school.

Abulaban’s remarks at El Camino Community College begin at 1:24:50

While the crowd initially clapped enthusiastically for Abulaban when introduced, the reaction to her remarks was more muted.

El Camino College shared a selectively edited portion of Abulaban’s speech to social media without directly addressing the disturbing remarks.

“If I was told 7 years ago, as a Palestinian refugee stepping foot for the first time in this country, that one day I’ll be standing on this stage — I would not have believed it. I’m extremely thankful to have gotten to this point.” Jana Abulaban

ASO President pic.twitter.com/28ivEfBYao — El Camino College (@elcaminocollege) June 10, 2023

The school’s student paper notes that while Abulaban “identifies as a Palestinian woman,” she was actually born in Jordan where she and her family emigrated from.