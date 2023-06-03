People Start Calling for the Defunding of CUNY Over Anti-American and Anti-Semitic Law School Graduation Speech

As Gateway Pundit recently reported, a speech at the graduation ceremony for the law school at the City University of New York was filled with hatred for America and Israel.

Colleges and universities have almost always been liberal, but in recent years they have gone off the rails to the radical left.

People have had enough of this garbage, and in the case of CUNY, people are starting to call for defunding.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

IRS Pressed to Revoke CUNY’s Tax-Exempt Status Following Anti-Semitic Hate Speech A legal advocacy group is calling on the IRS to revoke the City University of New York’s (CUNY) tax-exempt status following an anti-Semitic commencement speech that drew widespread condemnation from city officials and Jewish advocacy groups. The International Legal Forum and National Jewish Advocacy Center say that CUNY’s promotion of anti-Semitism and support for Israel boycotts violates federal regulations that bar tax-exempt organizations from promoting political ideologies. “CUNY’s repeated engagement in activities that institutionally promote a specific political viewpoint against Israel, including hosting multiple speakers, attempting to remove Jewish educators from senior leadership, and unwavering support of the [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement, constitutes excessive lobbying and potentially jeopardizes its tax-exempt status,” the groups wrote in a letter sent Friday to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Here’s more from the Jewish News Syndicate:

The answer to campus radicalism and antisemitism? Defunding It took the City University of New York (CUNY) nearly three weeks to do it, but the public university’s chancellor and board of trustees eventually got around to condemning an antisemitic speech made at the CUNY Law School graduation ceremony on May 12. The oration was delivered by graduating student Fatima Mousa Mohammed of Queens, N.Y., a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, the activist wing of the antisemitic BDS movement. In it, she uttered egregious lies about Israel and Zionists but anchored her attacks on the Jewish state in far-left talking points about the evils of capitalism, imperialism, colonialism and “white supremacy.” She railed against the police as well as the federal prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation, which served as fundraisers for the Hamas terrorist group. She spoke of the mission of the future lawyers getting their degrees that day as waging an ongoing battle against the rule of law… The academic establishment is so compromised by this ideological agenda that talk of reform that doesn’t involve sweeping measures that force them to change is meaningless. If schools like CUNY are to change, then their funding must be cut off. That isn’t possible at large private institutions with massive endowments like Ivy League schools supported by left-wing alumni. Private philanthropic foundations are also now so thoroughly woke that those who are dependent on them for donations must bow to their dictates, which now means adopting DEI measures.

Professor Alan Dershowitz agrees:

Watch: Alan Dershowitz: New York taxpayers shouldn’t be funding ‘systematic bigotry’ at CUNY https://t.co/ceo0I0RgL4 — Just the News (@JustTheNews) June 2, 2023

If Americans want this type of thing to stop in higher education, schools have to be hit where it hurts.

Take their funding and watch how quickly this goes away.