Ilhan Omar 2.0: CUNY Law School Graduation Speaker and Migrant from Yemen Lectures About “Oppressive Institutions” and “White Supremacy” in Speech (VIDEO)

City University of New York invited graduate and future lawyer Fatima Mousa Mohammed to speak at graduation this year.
Fatima Mohammed is from the failed state of Yemen. She grew up in Queens and she hates her adopted country and its culture and norms with a passion.
Fatima launched into an attack on white privilege and “oppressive institutions” like law enforcement in her speech. The crowd screamed and cheered in agreement.
Fatima told the crowd the white supremacy continues to “oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.”
YouTube initially took the speech down but then after an uproar by radical leftist groups like CAIR, they reposted the vile speech back online.
Fatima sounds like a protégé of Ilhan Omar – another privileged migrant from a third world slum who came to America to tear down her adopted country.
Maybe Fatima will marry a brother some day, too?
The full graduation ceremony is posted on YouTube. It does not appear that a single speaker was a white male oppresser.
FOX News reported:
The City University of New York’s (CUNY) public law school’s commencement featured a speech from a graduating student calling for a “revolution” to challenge “oppressive” institutions in America. The speaker mentioned institutions of law and order such as the military, the police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. prison system.
“I come to you all from the rich soil of Yemen, raised by the humble streets of Queens,” said future lawyer Fatima Mousa Mohammed, who was selected by the 2023 class to speak at the May 12 CUNY Law ceremony. At first, the law school took down the speech on YouTube– but then released it following public outcry as critics derided them for silencing a pro-Palestinian voice.
“I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission [as one of the] few legal institutions… to recognize that the law is a manifestation of White supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.”