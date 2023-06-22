Bryson Gray’s New Song Urging Americans To ‘Reclaim the Rainbow’ From ‘The Alphabet Mafia’ Is Going Viral

A new rap song calling on Americans to “Reclaim the Rainbow” from the LGBTQ+ cult is rocketing to the top of the iTunes charts.

Hip-hop artists Bryson Gray and Jimmy Levy released amid a massive demonstration against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Pride Night’ celebration of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

A song about the Dodgers disrespecting Christianity called “Reclaim the Rainbow” is going VIRAL 🌈✝️ pic.twitter.com/mt07086TtT — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) June 16, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands of Christians surrounded Dodger Stadium on Friday night in rebuke of the team’s commemoration of the radical satanic gay group.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bills itself a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the group’s website.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

The stadium was near empty as the men donning demonic face paint and nun costumes were heralded by The Dodgers and Major League Baseball and presented the “Community Hero Award.”

The demonstration outside the stadium grew so large that demonstrators blocked the one of main entrances of the stadium.

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight. They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

Last week the California state legislatures also honored the demonic transgender group.

Gray, most famous for his hit song “Let’s Go Brandon,” and Levy, a former American Idol contestant, designed the track to “help people take the rainbow back from the Alphabet Mafia and remind America that those colors are about God’s promise — not man’s pride.”

WATCH:

“Reclaim the Rainbow,” which was released Thursday night, currently holds the No. 3 spot in the Hip Hop category on iTunes and ranked No. 16 on iTunes overall.

Family! "Reclaim The Rainbow" is the #16 song in ALL GENRES on itunes! Can we make a song about God the #1 song in the country in the middle of the June? That'll be BEAUTIFUL! Anything is possible with God. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/sjPkdQffmB — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) June 18, 2023

“Let me remind you that our new song is #3 in the USA without any press,” Levy tweeted. “When it comes to God’s covenant, there is a shocking silence.”

Let me remind you that our new song is #3 in the USA without any press. When it comes to Gods covenant, there is a shocking silence. 🦗🦗🦗 — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) June 17, 2023

“Anything is possible with God,” Bryson noted about his new song’s success. “Let’s do this.”