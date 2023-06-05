34 Years Ago Today – The Tiananmen Square Massacre

On June 4, 1989, hundreds of innocent civilians were shot dead by the Chinese army during a bloody military operation to crush a democratic uprising in Peking’s (Beijing) Tiananmen Square.

Tanks rumbled through the Beijing streets late on June 3rd as the army moved into the square from several directions.

They opened fire randomly on the unarmed protesters.

The injured were rushed to hospital on bicycle rickshaws by frantic residents shocked by the army’s sudden and extreme response to the peaceful mass protest. –BBC



Demonstrators transport a wounded man during the military crackdown in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. (David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Who can forget this brave man?

The bloodshed in Tiananmen Square has come to symbolize the triumph of the spirit over brute force. June 4th is a day we are reminded of the brutality of the communist regime in China.

Photos from Christusrex.Org

Paramilitary policemen patrol around Tiananmen Square in Beijing, June 3, 2007, on the eve of the June 4 anniversary. Tiananmen Square was quiet on Monday and China’s media was silent on the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators that took place there 18 years ago to the day. (REUTERS)

In 2007 President George W. Bush dedicated the “Goddess of Democracy” dedicated to the victims of communism.

More… My brother Joe visited Tiananmen Square ten years ago and sent this photo:



Joe said the Chinese citizens he was traveling with didn’t want to talk about it. They know better.

