White House Names Kamala Harris ‘AI Czar’ to Save Humanity from Artificial Intelligence

Biden regime revealed its plan Thursday to slow the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in response to mounting concerns that advancements in AI could replace humanity someday.

Kamala Harris, who has the lowest approval rating of any VP, has been given the title of ‘AI Czar’ and will be in charge of leading the initiative designed to protect humanity against artificial intelligence.

The new initiative will have a budget of $140 million, according to Daily Mail.

It proposed that seven new AI research institutes be established, bringing the total number of such institutes located in the United States to 25. After that, they’ll approach tech giants like Google and Microsoft and OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, to “participate in a public evaluation of AI systems.”

“AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, but in order to seize the opportunities it presents, we must first mitigate its risks,” the Biden administration said.

On the same day, Harris attended a meeting with representatives from Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to examine ways in which the possible risks associated with AI might be mitigated.

“Vice President Harris and senior Administration officials will meet today with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation,” the Biden administration explained.

“Throughout my career I have focused on protecting consumers from the risks associated with technology. As Attorney General for the State of California, I worked to protect seniors from online scammers, women and girls from online harassment, and consumers from privacy breaches, including by establishing a Privacy Enforcement and Protection Unit within the California Department of Justice,” Harris said in a statement.

“As a United States Senator and member of the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, we investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and produced empirical evidence that state actors will use technology to undermine democracy.”

“Through this work, it was evident that advances in technology, including the challenges posed by AI are complex. Government, private companies, and others in society must tackle these challenges together. President Biden and I are committed to doing our part – including by advancing potential new regulations and supporting new legislation – so that everyone can safely benefit from technological innovations,” she added.

“As I shared today with CEOs of companies at the forefront of American AI innovation, the private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products. And every company must comply with existing laws to protect the American people. I look forward to the follow through and follow up in the weeks to come,” she concluded.

Recall, Joe Biden appointed Kamala Harris as the “Border Czar” to lead the White House effort to tackle the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border.

What exactly did Kamala Harris do for the border? Even Harris herself is baffled when asked to describe her job duties.

With Harris at the helm in her role as border czar, the border crisis has only gotten worse.

When Harris once accidentally went near the border, she traveled instead to a groundbreaking of a 125-mile-long transmission line that will transport wind and solar energy, not to the southern border where millions pour across trafficking drugs, weapons, and humans.