Whistleblowers Claim Evidence Against Hunter Biden Placed in ‘Highly Restricted Systems’ That Prevent Other FBI Officials From Reviewing Materials

DOJ whistleblowers have told Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that evidence against Hunter Biden was placed in ‘highly restricted systems’ that prevent other FBI officials from reviewing the materials.

The whistleblowers said derogatory evidence related to Hunter was labeled ‘disinformation’ after it had already been verified to be true.

CBS News reported:

Multiple Justice Department whistleblowers have come forward to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley as part of his ongoing investigation into the Biden family business practices, according to three sources familiar with the matter, including a former Justice Department tax official. The sources told CBS News the whistleblower disclosures raised concerns about the Hunter Biden investigation, with allegations including “irregular handling” of evidence and a claim that “standard investigatory procedures were not being followed,” allegedly hindering the probe’s progress. More specifically, whistleblowers said that during the FBI investigation, derogatory evidence related to President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was wrongly labeled as disinformation, when it could be or had already been verified. In some cases, they claimed derogatory evidence was placed in highly restricted systems that prevented other FBI investigators from reviewing it in the course of their related work.

Earlier this month the Biden Regime retaliated against an IRS whistleblower and team investigating Hunter Biden.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported: A letter sent to Republican and Democrat members of House and Senate committees by attorneys representing the IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden investigation states that the whistleblower and his team of investigators have been removed from the investigation at the request of the Justice Department.

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who sought whistleblower protection last month.

