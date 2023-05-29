Unhinged Climate Activist Disrupts Swedish TV Show, KO’d by Cameraman

Another day, another meltdown by an environmental wacko. Whether they are vandalizing the Trevi Foundation or damaging a Degas sculpture, damaging a German artwork, or throwing tomato soup at a Van Gogh, unhinged climate activists can’t help throwing public tantrums like whiney toddlers.

On Friday, during the finale of Sweden’s Let’s Dance television show, eco-activists from Restore Wetlands stormed the stage to unfurl a banner and vandalize the set with paint.

But a quick thinking cameraman dropped an overhead camera onto one of the protestor’s head sending the petulant man-child flying to the ground.

Climate cultists thought they had sabotaged another beautiful event — then the cameraman had his revenge. Wait for it 🎥 💥 pic.twitter.com/DvFemcHLs6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2023

The protesters were removed and questioned by police.

The Daily Mail reports: