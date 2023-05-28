Trump Calls Out Gov. Abbott for Being “Missing in Action” on RINO Impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

On Saturday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Republican-led Texas House on Saturday impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct.

The 20 articles of impeachment include “bribery, unfitness for office, and abuse of public trust.”

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds) and will be suspended effective immediately.

The vote tally: 121 ayes – 23 nays – 2 ‘present not voting

For final removal, it would require a 2/3 vote in the Senate.

Paxton said in a statement that the events that unfolded were illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. He expressed optimism for a swift resolution in the Texas Senate, where he believes the process will be fair and just.

On Saturday morning, President Trump warned Speaker Dade Phelan and the Texas RINOs that if this unfair process proceeds – “I WILL FIGHT YOU!”

“I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election,” said Trump.

“The RINO Speaker of the House of Texas, Dade Phelan, who is barely a Republican at all and failed the test on voter integrity, wants to impeach one of the most hard working and effective Attorney Generals in the United States, Ken Paxton, who just won re-election with a large number of American Patriots strongly voting for him. You would think that any issue would have been fully adjudicated by the voters of Texas, especially when that vote was so conclusive…,” Trump added.

On Sunday, President Trump called out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for being silent on the impeachment of his Attorney General.

“MISSING IN ACTION! Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General’s Impeachment?” said Trump.