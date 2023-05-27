“This Is a Very Unfair Process That That Should Not Be Allowed to Happen or Proceed – I WILL FIGHT YOU IF IT DOES” – Trump Warns Texas RINOs on Impeaching AG Ken Paxton

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

In December 2020, Ken Paxton formed a coalition of states to sue battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, for their unconstitutional changes to the 2020 election laws. The US Supreme Court threw out the case despite its obvious merit later that month. Paxton later told The Gateway Pundit that he still believes the Supreme Court had a constitutional obligation to hear the case which they ignored.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

But now Ken Paxton is in the fight of his life. RINO Republicans held a secret investigation, did not allow him to present evidence, released their report on Tuesday, and plan to impeach him TODAY – on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. These Texas RINOs are THE WORST!

The impeachment vote is today!

On Saturday morning President Trump warned Speaker Dade Phelan and the Texas RINOs that if this unfair process proceeds – “I WILL FIGHT YOU!”

President Trump: “I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!”

Via Truth Social.