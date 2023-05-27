BREAKING: Texas RINOs and Democrats Vote to Impeach Highly Popular Attorney General Ken Paxton on Holiday Weekend – Here is the Vote Sheet

The Republican-led Texas House on Saturday impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds) and will be suspended effective immediately.

The vote tally: 121 ayes – 23 nays – 2 ‘present not voting’

For final removal, it would require a 2/3 vote in the senate.

A Texas House Committee full of RINOs on Thursday voted to recommend impeaching Ken Paxton after an investigation into his ‘corruption.’

The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

AP reported:

Texas’ GOP-led House of Representatives impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust, a sudden, historic rebuke of a fellow Republican who rose to be a star of the conservative legal movement despite years of scandal and alleged crimes. The vote triggers Paxton’s immediate suspension from office pending the outcome of a trial in the state Senate and empowers Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to appoint someone else as Texas’ top lawyer in the interim.

