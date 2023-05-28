Target Loses Over TEN BILLION Dollars in Ten Days Amid Conservative Boycott

Retail giant Target has lost $10 billion in ten days amid a conservative boycott over Pride-themed clothing items for children.

This is the lowest stock value the company has had in years.

The New York Post reports, “A week ago Wednesday, Target enjoyed its stock value at $160.96 a share, but following the calls to boycott the Minneapolis-based retailer over its ‘PRIDE’ collection, the value plummeted and closed Friday at $138.93 a share.”

“The more than 22% drop in value for the blue chip stock roughly translates to a $10.1 billion loss in valuation to just $64.2 billion for Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide,” the report continues. “The plummet stands as the retailer’s lowest stock price in nearly three years. The last time the company saw a drop nearly this big came in 2022 after the stocks equalized following an unprecedented surge during the COVID pandemic.”

Target recently pulled items from a company called Abprallen, which included “We Belong Everywhere” messenger bags, “Too Queer For Here” messenger bags, and “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People” sweatshirts. The company is known to make pro-drug and pro-satan merchandise.

“All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation,” Target said in the description for the items. “We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

They still have many Pride products for children on the shelves, however.

The company also moved the Pride collections to the back of the stores in some Southern states, claiming that it was for the safety of their workers after annoyed customers knocked down some displays.

Target and Bud Light have both seen the power of the conservative wallet in recent months, as right-wing boycotts have become stronger than ever.

A boycott against Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products has already cost the company $15.7 Billion.

Bud Light came under fire for partnering with transgender activist and Dylan Mulvaney for a promotion.