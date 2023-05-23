Target Execs Hold EMERGENCY MEETING to Avoid a “Bud Light Situation” After Hiring Trans Satanist to Design Satanic Kids Pride Clothing

Target is facing a backlash and calls for a boycott after it was revealed that a designer involved in creating their recent woke “Pride” clothing line has made disturbing statements, expressing support for Satanism.

Abprallen, an LGBT+ company based in London that sells Satanist merchandise and woke statement t-shirts and pins has teamed up with retail giant, Target. Abprallen is owned by a self-proclaimed trans man named Erik.

“This has been so hard to keep quiet but I can now proudly announce that you can buy Abprallen in US Targets! Part one of the range includes a messenger bag, a tote, and a sweatshirt!” Erik wrote on the brand’s Instagram.

“These have already got the transphobes infuriated with me and I feel like quite the celebrity to think that they believe this is all some big conspiracy and I have any power to brainwash anyone when I’m just some guy drawing pictures!” the post added.

Some of the items in the collection include a hoodie with the phrase “cure transphobia not trans people,” a tote bag with the phrase “too queer for here,” and a messenger bag with the phrase “we belong everywhere.”

There are depictions of pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to devils on some of Abprallen’s other merchandise.

“Being called a demon is something I can cope with, and the idea of a trans demon is pretty damn cool, most of my work focusses on gothic or dark and satanic imagery juxtaposed with bright colours and LGBT+ positive messages,” Erik wrote last year.

In Erik’s opinion, the pastel goth pride collection is Abprallen’s crowning achievement.

“It started with the pin – Satan Respects Pronouns,” Erik said. “I’ve been drawn to creepy stuff since I was a child and there’s something so magical, pleasing, and fun about pastel colours.”

“Satan Respects Pronouns is a fun way to show your Pride – a lot of LGBT people have found that Christianity hasn’t always been the most welcoming to them and find solace and humour in the idea that Satan would,” according to her website.

Another achievement, according to Erik, is her Satan Respects Pronouns t-shirt.

The designer further explained that Satan is a “symbol of passion, pride, and liberty” and Satan “loves you and respects who you are.”

Below is the description of the shirt found on the brand’s website:

Satan loves you and respects who you are. You’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about The Satanic Temple, and to a lesser extent, The Church of Satan, how they’re so frequently misunderstood and demonised (pun not intended) and how LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will. Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty. He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. The Church of Satan openly accepts LGBT+ people, it has done since it was created in the 60s and the more recent Satanic Temple accepts them too, with open arms. Trending: JUST-IN: Judge Tosses Kari Lake’s Lawsuit After Trial on Fraudulent Signature Verification Shows AT LEAST 274,000 Ballots Were Verified in Less Than 3 Seconds – ORDER INCLUDED I’ve always loved the juxtaposition of “creepy” or “weird” things being presented as soft or cute and personally I think Baphomet, a mystical deity, looks very charming in their pastel colours; Baphomet themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They hardly fit into binary stereotypes.

The news has sparked outrage among customers, conservative groups, and religious organizations, leading to calls for a boycott of Target and intensified scrutiny of the company’s values and decision-making processes.

Target was shocked to discover that their customer base did not approve of the trans-Satanist children’s clothing line. They were caught off guard.

Things are so bad that Target execs called an emergency meeting to avoid a “Bud Light Situation.”

FOX News reported: