RFK Jr. Says The Disorder That Changed His Voice Is A Known Side Effect of Flu Vaccines

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently interviewed by Good Morning Britain correspondent Noel Phillips and in the interview, Kennedy talked about the rare neurological disorder that affects his voice.

Kennedy told Phillips, “My voice got turned this way when I got a neurological injury in 1996 when I was 42 years-old and it’s called spasmodic dysphonia.”

Kennedy continued, “I never knew what happened and the doctors asked me if I had trauma.”

He then however told Phillips about three years ago when he was litigating against the manufacturers of flu vaccines he discovered that spasmodic dysphonia is one of the side effects of the flu vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says He's Determined to Trigger a 'Political Earthquake' With His Presidential Campaign.

Kennedy’s voice is of little concern to his supporters due to the fact the substance of his speech is much greater than any disorder.

Since announcing his campaign Kennedy has called for both Snowden and Assange to be pardoned and has called out the CIA for fixing elections. He also promised to end the War in Ukraine.

The Gateway Pundit did an exclusive interview with Kennedy in the first week of May.

In the interview Kennedy exposed the CIA, NSA and talked about both his father and JFK’s assassinations.