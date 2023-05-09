President Trump Responds to Jury’s Verdict in E Jean Carroll Defamation Case

President Trump on Tuesday responded to the verdict reached by a Manhattan jury in a rape, defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll.

The case was funded by billionaire LinkedIn founder and Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

President Trump doesn’t even know who this woman is.

Trump’s accuser even freaked out CNN’s Anderson Cooper when she called rape “sexy” and a “fantasy.”

WATCH:

FLASHBACK: E. Jean Carroll called rape “sexy” in an interview on CNN and Anderson Cooper, who was visible confused, quickly cut to commercial break.pic.twitter.com/fAO0OgzD3m — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2023

The jury on Tuesday found Trump NOT GUILTY of rape.

However, they said Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll.

In total, Trump must pay $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll.

Trump responded after Judge Kaplan read out the verdict.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.