REVEALED: Billionaire LinkedIn Founder and Democrat Megadonor Secretly Funding E. Jean Carroll’s Rape Lawsuit Against Trump

Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman – a Democrat megadonor – is secretly funding E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against President Trump, according to a Thursday court filing.
This DIRECTLY contradicts E. Jean Carroll’s claim during an October deposition that no one else was paying her legal bills.
E. Jean Carroll appears to have committed perjury.
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.
E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.
Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”
Carroll refiled the lawsuit in November after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which allows adults to sue over sexual assaults that occurred decades ago.
Trump’s lawyers ripped E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers in a court filing on Thursday.
“The proposition that [Carroll] has suddenly ‘recollected’ the source of her funding for this high-profile litigation—which has spanned four years, spawned two separate actions, and been before numerous state, federal, and appellate courts—is not only preposterous, it is demonstrably false. Indeed, it simply defies logic to believe that [Carroll’s] attorneys—four of whom were present at her deposition—were unaware that their own firm had ‘secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization’ to bankroll their client’s various lawsuits and ensure their bills were being paid,” Trump’s lawyers Habba and Tacopina wrote to Judge Kaplan Thursday.
Trump’s lawyers said E. Jean Carroll perjured herself.
Carroll “apparently perjured herself during her deposition; her counsel sat by and allowed her to do so, knowing full well that her testimony was false; and then they conspired to conceal the truth for nearly six months, only to disclose it on the eve of trial,” Trump’s lawyers wrote according to the Daily Beast.
The Daily Beast reported:
Reid Hoffman, the billionaire behind LinkedIn who’s now a megadonor to Democrats, has been quietly bankrolling E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against former President Donald Trump, according to court records filed Thursday.
The surprising last-minute disclosures came out in contentious correspondence between lawyers for the aggrieved journalist and the pissed off former president, who are battling over whether to delay the trial scheduled to start in two weeks.
While it’s unclear if that payment arrangement has any material impact on the case itself, the fact that it remained secret until now will surely support Trump’s unrelenting, conspiratorial complaints that ultra rich liberals have been pulling the strings on the efforts to take him down.
In a letter on Thursday morning, Trump’s legal team documented how Carroll at her Oct. 14 deposition claimed that no one else was paying for her lawyers—only to have those same lawyers suddenly inform them this Monday that they indeed had a mystery backer. Trump’s lawyers say Carroll’s team wouldn’t immediately disclose who this rich donor was until several phone calls later during the week, when they reluctantly revealed that it was Hoffman and a nonprofit called American Future Republic.