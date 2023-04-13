REVEALED: Billionaire LinkedIn Founder and Democrat Megadonor Secretly Funding E. Jean Carroll’s Rape Lawsuit Against Trump

Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman – a Democrat megadonor – is secretly funding E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against President Trump, according to a Thursday court filing.

This DIRECTLY contradicts E. Jean Carroll’s claim during an October deposition that no one else was paying her legal bills.

E. Jean Carroll appears to have committed perjury.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Carroll refiled the lawsuit in November after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which allows adults to sue over sexual assaults that occurred decades ago.

Trump’s lawyers ripped E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers in a court filing on Thursday.

“The proposition that [Carroll] has suddenly ‘recollected’ the source of her funding for this high-profile litigation—which has spanned four years, spawned two separate actions, and been before numerous state, federal, and appellate courts—is not only preposterous, it is demonstrably false. Indeed, it simply defies logic to believe that [Carroll’s] attorneys—four of whom were present at her deposition—were unaware that their own firm had ‘secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization’ to bankroll their client’s various lawsuits and ensure their bills were being paid,” Trump’s lawyers Habba and Tacopina wrote to Judge Kaplan Thursday.

Trump’s lawyers said E. Jean Carroll perjured herself.

Carroll “apparently perjured herself during her deposition; her counsel sat by and allowed her to do so, knowing full well that her testimony was false; and then they conspired to conceal the truth for nearly six months, only to disclose it on the eve of trial,” Trump’s lawyers wrote according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast reported: