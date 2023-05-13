On Her Way Out the Door, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Signs Slew of Executive Orders

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot nears the end of her disastrous term, and leaving a city ablaze with violence and in economic dire straits, she made sure to sign a slew of executive orders, 10 in all, to make sure that Chicagoans continue to suffer from her tenure.

Some of the orders included the establishment of youth commissions, pension advance funds and the game plan for the implementation of a “We Will Chicago” plan. The We Will Chicago plan includes a focus on equity stating, “Equity is essential to address structural racism, depopulation, poverty, and health disparities. Equity is measured by both processes and outcomes for people.”

Lightfoot shared the news on Twitter:

The good work of government continues. ⬇️https://t.co/9zsSRqGblU — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 12, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

Lightfoot’s 10 orders, issued hours before she likely walked out of City Hall for the final time as mayor, touch on a range of policies, from formally establishing the Office of New Americans to directing agencies to create a “chamber of commerce or delegate agency” to help oversee her downtown LaSalle Street redevelopment effort. Other orders establish a pension advance fund starting with $641.5 million from recent budget surpluses, and require the city comptroller to deliver a report recommending the city expand Lightfoot’s relief programs for low-income residents struggling with fines and water bills. Johnson can rescind Lightfoot’s orders once he’s inaugurated Monday, but her 11th-hour move puts him on the spot to publicly slap down the lame-duck decrees.

Lightfoot boasted of her time as Mayor on social media but chose not to address the rampant crime that has engulfed the city throughout her tenure.

Smash-and-grab thieves robbed a Rolls Royce dealership in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood in December and made off with millions in luxury watches.

Thieves attacked and pepper-sprayed a security guard while robbing two luxury retail stores in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The Gateway Pundit reported on hundreds of teens rioting in the streets near Millennium Park in Chicago, leading to the terrifying assault of a young couple.

Retails, like Walmart, say they are losing tens of millions of dollars a year operating in Chicago and have announced the closure of four stores.

But Lightfoot boasts and celebrates what she did to Chicago.