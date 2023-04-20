Woman Who Helped Couple Under Attack by Mob of Chicago Teens Has Message for Lori Lightfoot

The Gateway Pundit reported on hundreds of teens rioting in the streets near Millennium Park Saturday night and the attack on a woman in the entry of a building. Dozens of teens surrounded the woman, cornered her in a doorway, and attacked.

The woman’s boyfriend, unseen in the video, was also attacked and dragged into the street. The young couple was robbed of their belongings and the mob told them they were going to kill them.

The couple spoke with Fox News about the harrowing experience.

In the interview, they mentioned a Good Samaritan who helped them.

Fox News Sandra Smith: I’ve only got a few seconds left, but a Good Samaritan picked you up and took you to the hospital, correct?

DJ: Yes, yes. Her name was Lenora.

Ashley: God bless her. She gave us shoes, she took us home, she took us to the hospital.

DJ: Her husband as well.

Ashley: Thank you so much. I don’t know where we would have been without her.

Lenora is speaking out after the incident and has a message for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her attempts to sugarcoat the mayhem.