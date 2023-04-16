Teens Riot in Chicago Days After Democrats Choose City for 2024 Convention (Video)

Life comes at you fast. Just days after the Democrats announced their 2024 convention would be held in Chicago, several hundred local teens held a riot, shooting fellow teens, jumping on cars and basically doing everything to confirm Walmart’s decision this month to close half of their money losing Chicago stores.

Screen image via ABC 7 Chicago/Twitter.

Police try to control teen riot in Chicago, April 15, 2023, screen image via FOX 32 Chicago/YouTube

Obama confidant Valerie Jarrett cheered the news last week:

Guess who’s coming to Chicago? The ⁦@DNC⁩ Convention! It was a blast in 1996. Let’s make it even better in 2024!! pic.twitter.com/Pm3tJGf4kY — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 11, 2023

The riot reportedly started with about 200 kids fighting in the street at Millennium Park

Washington/Wabash: more cars needed for 200+ kids fighting….. jumping on cars…#Chicago #ChicagoScanner — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) April 16, 2023

a call of a brawl at Millennium Park w/ about 200 kids fighting and chasing ppl…#Chicago #ChicagoScanner — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) April 16, 2023

Overhead view:

Rawsalerts posted video of the chaos, “There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been smashing car windows, getting into fights, robbing people, and using mace. There have also been reports of multiple gunshots, and three teens have been shot while attempting to break into the Art Institute of Chicago.”

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

Chaos went on for hours:

Madison/State: they are trying to pull somebody out of a car… now they are running s/b..#Chicago #ChicagoScanner — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) April 16, 2023

Earlier, jumping on a car:

Cell phone video shows group jumping on vehicle along Michigan Avenue https://t.co/vyGYiYnHpp pic.twitter.com/gm00vZdwrO — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 16, 2023

Excerpt from FOX 32 Chicago report:

Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. At least one person in a car was attacked. Shots were fired near the corner of Madison and Michigan, and FOX 32 Chicago decided that it was unsafe to keep our news crew on the scene. A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver’s seat. He’s been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. …The crowd was trying to get into Millennium Park, but there are checkpoints around the perimeter and people under 21 are not allowed without an adult.

Fox 32 had to flee the riot and took a “protective position”. There are unconfirmed reports of several teens shot.

Friday night there was a teen riot at a nearby Chicago beach that left a 14-year-old boy shot.

Chicago elected a new mayor this month, progressive Democrat Brandon Johnson. Good luck. Let’s go Brandon!