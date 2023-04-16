Teens Riot in Chicago Days After Democrats Choose City for 2024 Convention (Video)

Life comes at you fast. Just days after the Democrats announced their 2024 convention would be held in Chicago, several hundred local teens held a riot, shooting fellow teens, jumping on cars and basically doing everything to confirm Walmart’s decision this month to close half of their money losing Chicago stores.

Screen image via ABC 7 Chicago/Twitter.

Police try to control teen riot in Chicago, April 15, 2023, screen image via FOX 32 Chicago/YouTube

Obama confidant Valerie Jarrett cheered the news last week:

“Ideal”

The riot reportedly started with about 200 kids fighting in the street at Millennium Park

Overhead view:

Rawsalerts posted video of the chaos, “There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been smashing car windows, getting into fights, robbing people, and using mace. There have also been reports of multiple gunshots, and three teens have been shot while attempting to break into the Art Institute of Chicago.”

Chaos went on for hours:

Earlier, jumping on a car:

Excerpt from FOX 32 Chicago report:

Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. At least one person in a car was attacked.

Shots were fired near the corner of Madison and Michigan, and FOX 32 Chicago decided that it was unsafe to keep our news crew on the scene.

A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver’s seat. He’s been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

…The crowd was trying to get into Millennium Park, but there are checkpoints around the perimeter and people under 21 are not allowed without an adult.

Fox 32 had to flee the riot and took a “protective position”. There are unconfirmed reports of several teens shot.

Friday night there was a teen riot at a nearby Chicago beach that left a 14-year-old boy shot.

Chicago elected a new mayor this month, progressive Democrat Brandon Johnson. Good luck. Let’s go Brandon!

