NOT A JOKE: Gavin Newsom Flirting with Appointing Oprah Winfrey to Replace Dianne Feinstein in the Senate Should Feinstein Resign (VIDEO)

If California Governor Gavin Newsom has his way, we could soon see Oprah Winfrey walking the halls of Congress.

The Associated Press reported that Newsom has been floating the possibility for weeks should mentally shot Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) retire early.

Newsom has consistently promised to appoint a black woman to the seat. There are multiple contenders for the role including San Francisco mayor London Breed and far-left Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Lee is already running, but Newsom would likely want to remain neutral in what is sure to be a nasty primary.

The seat might come open even if Feinstein does not resign but rather dies in office. Cristina Laila revealed Feinstein is suffering from several health complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain.

Feinstein is also almost certainly suffering from dementia as well. Last week, she got testy with an LA Times reporter and appeared to forget she was absent from the Capitol for three months.

Feinstein’s cognitive decline is so bad that a lawmaker had to reintroduce themselves to her multiple times during one encounter last year.

In all honesty, Winfrey would prove the perfect replacement for Feinstein in liberal California. She is literally famous for handing out free stuff.

Seriously, the below video represents the Democratic Party in a nutshell!

VIDEO:

It is uncertain whether Winfrey would actually be interested in the role, though. One would think her monstrous ego would not allow her to be just one of 100 senators.

She has floated the possibility of running for President one day, however. Heaven help us all if she follows through.

Newsom’s office could not be reached for comment on the matter.