Feinstein Gets Feisty with Reporter, Doesn’t Seem to Remember Absence From Senate (AUDIO)

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday got testy with an LA Times reporter and appeared to forget she was absent from the Capitol for three months.

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein last Wednesday returned to the senate in a wheelchair.

Dianne Feinstein, 89, returns to the Senate after being absent since February and recovering from shingles pic.twitter.com/FcMJr7ddni — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2023

Feinstein will turn 90 next month.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

Feinstein’s office said she is experiencing vision and balance impairments.

Dianne Feinstein appeared to forget she was gone for three months!

The reporter asked what was wrong with Feinstein’s leg.

“Well, nothing that’s anyone concern but mine,” she said.

The reporter asked how her colleagues have reacted to her return to the senate: “You’ve been working from home is what you’re saying?”

She got feisty with the reporter.

“No, I haven’t been gone,” she said. “You should follow the—I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

Feinstein replied, “I’ve been here. I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know.”

Feinstein then wheeled away according to the reporter.

AUDIO: