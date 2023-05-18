Feinstein Health Much Worse Than Previously Disclosed – Several Complications, Facial Paralysis, Swelling of the Brain

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein’s health problems are much worse than what was previously disclosed to the public.

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein last Wednesday returned to the senate in a wheelchair.

Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

The California Senator’s diminished condition, red droopy eye and paralyzed face shocked the public.

Dianne Feinstein, 89, returns to the Senate after being absent since February and recovering from shingles pic.twitter.com/FcMJr7ddni — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2023

Feinstein is suffering from several complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this week Feinstein raised eyebrows when she got feisty with an LA Times reporter and appeared to forget she was absent from the Senate for three months.

This is elder abuse.

The Democrats will do anything for power.

The New York Times reported: