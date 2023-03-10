Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Laughs When Asked About Biden Regime’s Plans to Ban Gas Stoves (VIDEO)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed when she was asked about the Biden Regime’s plans to ban gas stoves.

Earlier this year the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas-powered stoves are a ‘hidden health hazard.’

“Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society.” – the federal agency said last month.

Now the Department of Energy is coming for your gas stoves.

A second federal agency proposed limits on energy consumption for gas stoves.

“This approach by DOE could effectively ban gas appliances,” said Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. “We are concerned this approach could eliminate fully featured gas products.”

The trade group said 95% of the market for gas products would likely not meet the new proposed rules.

Jennifer Granholm mocked the millions of Americans concerned about the federal government’s plans to put restrictions on gas stoves.

According to documents obtained by a watchdog group, Granholm met with with an anti-gas stove organization.

Americans for Public Trust obtained documents revealing Jennifer Granholm met with former Rocky Mountain Institute CEO Jules Kortenhorst.

Granholm downplayed the Biden Regime’s war on gas stoves in a recent interview with Bill Press.

“Oh my gosh! I hope you’re kidding! Honestly that is such a blown up, ridiculous thing!” Granholm said to Bill Press.

VIDEO: