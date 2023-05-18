New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Suggests He is Open to Defying U.S. Supreme Court Over Abortion Pill

As we recently pointed out, Democrats have launched a campaign to delegitimize the U.S. Supreme Court.

They’re also trying to pack the court. It’s all about abortion, as this story shows.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has now gone on record saying that he is open to defying SCOTUS if they rule against the abortion pill.

Democrats think they can get away with defying SCOTUS if it is seen as illegitimate. Do you see the endgame now?

CNBC reports:

NJ Gov. Murphy would consider defying Supreme Court if justices back abortion pill ban New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said he would consider defying the Supreme Court and continue to provide mifepristone if the court rules in favor of a ban on the abortion pill. When asked if the state would prescribe mifepristone after such a ruling, Murphy told MSNBC: “To be determined.” “When I say everything is on the table, Katy, I mean that. This action generally, whether it’s mifepristone, or whether it’s North Carolina or South Carolina, or Florida at six weeks,” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur, also referring to other abortion restrictions on the state level. “This is going to cost peoples’ lives. It’s going to cost them health, it’s also going to cost peoples’ lives, women in particular sadly. That’s what’s at stake, we’ll do whatever it takes to save lives,” said Murphy, a Democrat. Murphy’s remarks come after the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard arguments in a case that could force mifepristone off the market nationwide, including in states where abortion is legal.

What happens if Democrats do this? What precedent is set when governors begin openly defying Supreme Court rulings?

These are the same people who claimed that Trump was destroying our sacred norms.

That was a total lie, of course.