Democrat Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Pack the U.S. Supreme Court, Add Four More Liberal Judges (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, a group of Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House reintroduced legislation that would pack the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to thirteen justices.

The court is currently made up of six conservative justices that include justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett (appointed by President Donald Trump), and three liberals, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg — and the liberals are not very happy about it.

Democratic lawmakers held a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reintroduce the Judiciary Act of 2023, which would add four more seats to create a 13-Justice bench. This bill will delegitimize the Supreme Court.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

“Republicans have hijacked the confirmation process and stolen the Supreme Court majority—all to appeal to far-right judicial activists who for years have wanted to wield the gavel to roll back fundamental rights,” said Senator Markey in a press release.

“Each scandal uncovered, each norm broken, each precedent-shattering ruling delivered is a reminder that we must restore justice and balance to the rogue, radical Supreme Court. It is time we expand the Court,” he added.

Markey also called Justice Clarence Thomas to resign. The Democrats ramp up their harassment campaign against Justice Thomas because the ultimate goal is to expand the Supreme Court.

“Justice Thomas should resign from the Supreme Court of the United States,” Markey said during the press conference. “We have to remind him that we have a system of constitutional checks and balances, not checks for balances. That is what we must now fight to ensure happens in our country. The Court has put all these rights of all Americans, but especially those of people of color, women, immigrants, and LGBTQ, rural and low-income communities at risk.”

“Let’s start with undoing the Republican thievery and adding four seats to the Court. Congress can do it by passing the Judiciary Act. Expanding the court is constitutional. Congress has done it before, and Congress must do it again now.

WATCH:

When something is broken, we don’t agonize—we organize to fix it. We must pass my Judiciary Act to add four justices to repair the broken Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/arKgISynXo — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 16, 2023

A new coalition called Just Majority, with nearly 40 partner organizations including the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and American Atheists, is supporting packing the Supreme Court.

The Judiciary Act of 2023 was first introduced in 2021. Ed Markey used the Texas shooting to attack the Supreme Court and push for court packing while claiming that recent seats that went to conservative justices were stolen.

“We have to take very seriously the threat which an illegitimate, far-right Supreme Court poses to gun safety in our country,” the senator said. “We have to expand the Supreme Court to get back the two stolen seats that the Republicans and Donald Trump took from the American people.”