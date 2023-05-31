MLB Pitcher Denounces LA Dodgers Decision to Honor ‘Anti-Catholic’ Hate Group at ‘Pride Night’

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams has denounced the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to honor an anti-Catholic hate group at their “Pride Night” event on June 16.

Williams, a Catholic, issued a statement on social media about the team’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI), a group of blasphemous “queer and trans nuns” who mock Catholics.

The group is being given a “Community Hero award” by the team.

The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are not heroes, they’re an anti-Christian hate group that performs profane public sex acts that mock Christ. I know a lot of Dodger players are Christian, push your club to say no to this garbage. pic.twitter.com/UeqAzjxQ52 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2023

The Dodgers had originally disinvited the group after outcry from Catholic fans, but caved to pressure from LGBTQ groups and reinvited them.

“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” Williams wrote.

“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization,” Williams continued. “It is a clear violation of the Dodgers’ Discrimination Policy, which explicitly states that any conduct or attire at the ballpark that is deemed to be indecent or prejudice against any particular group (or religion) is not tolerated.”

The pitcher urged fellow Catholics to reconsider “their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”

“I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation,” Williams wrote. “As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize that any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next.”

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, one of the largest Catholic organizations, CatholicVote, has raised $1 million to launch a campaign to boycott the LA Dodgers.