Catholic Advocacy Group Launches $1 Million Campaign to Boycott LA Dodgers in Response to Honor Blasphemous Anti-Catholic Trans Nuns

In a powerful display of solidarity, one of the largest Catholic organizations CatholicVote has raised $1 million to launch a campaign to boycott the LA Dodgers.

The boycott campaign is a response to the recent controversy surrounding the team’s decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the Dodgers’ “LGBTQ+ Pride Night” on June 16.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, also called Order of Perpetual Indulgence, is a group of queer and trans nuns known for their blasphemous acts mocking Catholicism.

CatholicVote President Brian Burch addressed the letter to Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter and CEO Stan Kasten, expressing deep concern over the team’s decision to honor the controversial trans group.

Recall, the Dodgers will give its “Community Hero Award” to the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during its pride night at Dodgers Park next month.

“I represent the nation’s largest lay Catholic advocacy organization,” Burch wrote per Fox News. “We are supported by millions of devoted Catholics across America who believe that the time-honored values of life, family, and freedom — which the Dodgers used to celebrate — are demonstrably good for America, and worthy of respect, not ridicule.”

“We wrote to you last week with a reasonable ask: Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group,” Burch told the Dodgers’ administrators. “There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics.”

Below are some of the blasphemous acts by the group:

The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are not heroes, they’re an anti-Christian hate group that performs profane public sex acts that mock Christ. I know a lot of Dodger players are Christian, push your club to say no to this garbage. pic.twitter.com/UeqAzjxQ52 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2023

And here are the winners! Behold!

Foxy Mary: Free Choice Mary

Hunky Jesus: Haus of Jesus

(photos by the amazing Gooch) pic.twitter.com/690qd0HcAT — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) April 12, 2023

To amplify their message and encourage fellow Catholics to take a stand, CatholicVote revealed that they have allocated a significant $1 million budget for an upcoming advertising campaign. The organization aims to raise awareness of the Dodgers’ decision and mobilize Catholics to boycott the team in response.

On Thursday, Bishop Robert Barron released a video called the public to boycott the Dodgers.

Bishop Aaron expressed his disbelief at the treatment Catholics received compared to other faiths. He emphasized the double standard and questioned the reaction if similar acts targeted other religions, such as desecrating the Quran or mocking a rabbi.

Friends, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive than some of the behavior of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which I think can only be described as an anti-Catholic hate group. pic.twitter.com/VLZP28Soab — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) May 25, 2023