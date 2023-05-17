Map Tracks Illegal Aliens Biden Regime Is Strategically Placing Across America…Are They Moving To Your Community?

America faces an unprecedented wave of illegal immigration after the Biden administration chose to repeal Title 42, a pandemic-era order that allowed for the expedited expulsion of illegal immigrants.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – A conservative-leaning organization has published a map showing people where the tens of thousands of illegal aliens that are coming in daily are being resettled, and for all of the news about how the illegals crossing our border are being settled in Democrat-run sanctuary cities, you might be surprised to see where the majority of them are headed once they leave the left-leaning NGOs who are responsible for facilitating the aggressive, and seemingly unstoppable invasion of America.

The Heritage Oversight Project and Heritage Border Security and Immigration Center, partnered to track where Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are resettling migrants as the Biden administration has been forced to largely delegate the task due to an unsustainable number of migrants crossing the border.

Unsurprisingly, the map shows that immigrants are largely choosing to settle in Texas, where much of the migration crisis is occurring along the southern border of the state.

Still, a significant number of illegal immigrants have settled in states to the east of Texas, including a large smattering in Florida and along the Northeast coast.

By studying four different investigative phases, the organization was able to determine where migrants were being settled by geofencing phones that are handed to illegal immigrants that are supposed to be used to report to immigration officers prior to their arranged court dates.

PHASE ONE involved “geofencing” (Geofencing is a technique used by True the Vote to track ballot traffickers working with NGOs to steal our election in 2020. The very reliable tracking source used by law enforcement was mocked by Democrats.) The map below shows the physical locations of the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Center and the Del Rio Customs and Border Protection Station.

The devices were later traced to 431 separate U.S. congressional districts out of a total of 435 congressional districts.

PHASE TWO MAP:

The Phase Two results demonstrate that of the 52 congressional districts with the highest density of devices, 71% were Republican congressional districts.

PHASE THREE involved the geofencing of 13 NGOs located near the US-Mexico border. Human sources identified them as organizations responsible for transporting illegal aliens across the country.

PHASE FOUR focused on geofencing Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in San Juan, TX.

Heritage concluded that the organizations are receiving taxpayer money to settle illegal immigrants into the interior of the United States and found that the national impact of illegal immigration is not just confined to border states but is ‘extensive’ throughout the country.

The investigation confirmed that a host of NGOs are actively facilitating the Biden border crisis. Overflow from Customs and Border Protection is being transferred to these organizations so that Border Patrol avoids overcrowded facilities. These organizations apply for, and receive, taxpayer money to provide processing and transportation services and infrastructure to facilitate the migration of illegal aliens into the interior of the country.

While the investigation was limited both in time and the number of facilities, the results show that the national impacts of mass illegal immigration are extensive. Devices that were at these NGO facilities later appeared in all but one congressional district in the United States. The investigation confirms that the Biden border crisis affects all of America.