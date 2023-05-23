Howard Graduates Trash Joe Biden During Commencement Speech with Honest Feedback: “This is the Worst Graduation of My Life… Howard, You Disappointed Us Tremendously” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, one of the most racially divisive presidents in US history, spoke at Howard University graduates last May 13 in Washington, D.C.

During his speech, he told the mostly black audience that “white supremacists” are the greatest terrorist threat in America today.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden said.

Joe Biden then described Ketanji Brown Jackson as the brightest Supreme Court Justice.

“By the way, she’s brighter than the rest” of the Supreme Court. “She is one bright woman.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson has no idea what a woman is. Ketanji was picked because she was a black woman. That was the criteria.

One student stood up with a sign during Joe Biden’s speech, reading, “Biden and Harris Don’t Care About Black People.”

It was not just this promising guy who protested Biden; other Howard graduates, Quincy Aaron Chester and David Dupree Jr., also expressed disappointment and criticism towards Joe Biden.

They felt their graduation was marred by what they described as a political campaign speech.

“This is the worst graduation of my life,” said Chester during Biden’s speech. “This is a campaign speech. A campaign speech. You got this white man here. Howard, what is going on?”

“I would have given a better speech,” said Dupree Jr. “I did give a better speech at my high school graduation. My high school graduation was a lot better than this bullsh*t. I am disappointed.”

Chester agreed, “Howard, you disappointed us [tremendously]. We could have had somebody who actually did something good for the black community.”

They questioned the choice of Joe Biden as the commencement speaker, expressing their desire for someone who had made an impact on the black community. Neither Joe Biden nor Barack Obama has done anything to help the black community.

The graduates lamented the missed opportunity to have a speaker who had actively worked towards positive change for African Americans.

They were thinking of Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, Steph Curry, and Lebron James.

“Steph Curry is not even doing anything right now,” another student said.

Regarding LeBron James as a commencement speaker, Dupree Jr. said, “I’m not listening to LeBron. LeBron doesn’t have a degree, bro. I have a degree. I have something that LeBron doesn’t. My legacy is stronger.”

Since Chester uploaded the video of their reaction to TikTok on Monday, it has garnered 300,000 views on the platform.

WATCH: