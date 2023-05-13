Biden at Howard University: “The Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat to Our Homeland is White Supremacy, and I’m Not Saying This Because I’m at a Black HBCU” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered the 2023 commencement address at Howard University.

Biden, being that he is a lifelong racist, made his speech about race.

Joe Biden falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

And everyone cheered.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden said.

RACISM: BIDEN at Howard University: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU…" pic.twitter.com/5RzEo3GtOt — @amuse (@amuse) May 13, 2023

Here’s 7 minutes of Joe Biden saying racist remarks: