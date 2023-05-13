Joe Biden Tells Howard University Graduates Ketanji Brown Jackson – Who Does Not Know How to Define a Woman – Is “Brighter than the Rest of Them” After He Picked Her Only Because She Was a Black Woman

by

Joe Biden, one of the most racially divisive presidents in US history, spoke at Howard University graduates on Saturday.

During his speech he told the mostly black audience that “white supremacists” are the greatest terrorist threat in America today.

Joe Biden then described Ketanji Brown Jackson as the brightest Supreme Court Justice.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has no idea what a woman is.

Brown Jackson is a complete joke.

Ketanji was picked because she was a black woman. That was the criteria. That was the only criteria.

But dementia Joe wants the black audience to think she’s the smartest Supreme Court Justice.
What a clown show.

