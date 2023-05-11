Hilarious Memes from President Trump Supporters After He Embarrasses CNN

by

CNN’s Wednesday townhall with President Trump was a total victory for him in every facet.

He shut down host Kaitlin Collins’ feeble attempts to bully him on subjects ranging from J6, Ukraine, his legal matters, abortion, and more.

The domination was so thorough that the failing “news” network had to cut the townhall short by 20 minutes to stop the rout.

Liberals on TV and social media were unimpressed with Collins’ pathetic performance, including from AOC. Many are now starting to worry that his return to the Oval Office may be inevitable.

Trump supporters on social media, though, loved every minute of the townhall and shared epic memes of CNN’s humiliation on their home turf.

Some of the best:

One can only hope President Trump enjoyed this destruction as much as his fans did.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.