AOC Melts Down Over CNN Hosting Trump Town Hall: “CNN should be ashamed of themselves…The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was triggered early in the CNN town hall with President Trump Wednesday night, tweeting a full meltdown freakout about thirty minutes in:

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host…This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.”

The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, “Kaitlan Collins is doing a valiant effort trying to correct or interject when Trump lies or misconstrues at this CNN Town Hall, but Trump just talks over her and she gets rolled as the audience roars with laughter and claps”

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak, “The @CNN audience is laughing at Kaitlin Collins because she keeps trying to squeeze Trump’s answers into her preconceived categories. It’s stupid and, yes, it is funny to laugh at her doing that.”

This is probably what triggered AOC, the audience laughing as Trump recounts the implausible story of E. Jean Carroll.

Lefty journalist Victoria Brownworth had an accurate take, even though she was appalled, “The biggest reveals were that the crowd doesn’t support the Ukraine war and doesn’t believe Carroll on the rape case. That Trump had people laughing with his version of events despite pushback from Collins was disgusting; pan of the audience showed women laughing. #TrumpTownHall”

The audience, hand selected by CNN, laughed uproariously when Trump called Kaitlan Collins, after being repeatedly interrupted, a “nasty person”:

AOC later attacked CNN further, on Twitter and on MSNBC: “There is simply no way CNN can feign ignorance about the fact that they set up a sexual assault victim to be targeted and attacked on national television a day after the verdict. People were sounding the alarm about this exact scenario. They let it happen anyway without a plan…This, the choice to platform election disinformation, lies about January 6th, totally unchecked and reckless claims about abortion… they need to take ownership of what just happened. This cannot be normalized. It’s dangerous.”

Trump triggering them like it’s 2016.