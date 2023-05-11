Trump Calls CNN’s Kaitlan Collins a “Nasty Person” and the Crowd Goes Wild! (VIDEO)

Trump appeared for a CNN town hall event on Wednesday evening and he’s knocking it out of the park.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderated the town hall.

CNN is likely regretting their decision to put Trump in the ring with Kaitlan Collins.

Trump held his own, answered her ‘gotcha’ questions brilliantly and captivated the audience.

President Trump won tonight.

At one point Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump had every right to store presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

Kaitlan Collins repeatedly asked Trump about his classified documents: “I would like for you to answer the question. That’s what I asked it.”

Trump body slammed her: “You’re a nasty person! I’ll tell ya!”

The crowd went wild!

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

