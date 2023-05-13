COINCIDENCE? Joe Biden Tells Howard Graduates White Supremacists are Greatest Threat to Country – Then Hours Later Mysterious Khaki-Clad Patriot Front Group Holds March in DC

What a coincidence?

The Deep State is REALLY making it obvious these days.

On Saturday race-baiter Joe Biden warned graduates at the historically-black Howard University that, “The most dangerous terrorist threat to our country is white supremacy.”

BIDEN at Howard University: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU…" pic.twitter.com/qPL3bkGsCx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2023

Hours later, the mysterious khaki-clad Patriot Front group held a march in Washington DC.

The leftist media has labeled the group, that is widely suspected of being controlled by federal operatives, to be a white supremacist group.

What a wild coincidence?

🚨#UPDATE: The patriot front group is continuing to march as numerous metro DC police escorts them while some of the counter protesters a yell and say get at the job pic.twitter.com/ey5R3H6rer — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 13, 2023

That’s a lot of feds!

The Patriot Front was surrounded by black and white cops on bikes.

They didn’t appear too concerned.