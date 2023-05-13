COINCIDENCE? Joe Biden Tells Howard Graduates White Supremacists are Greatest Threat to Country – Then Hours Later Mysterious Khaki-Clad Patriot Front Group Holds March in DC

by

What a coincidence?

The Deep State is REALLY making it obvious these days.

On Saturday race-baiter Joe Biden warned graduates at the historically-black Howard University that, “The most dangerous terrorist threat to our country is white supremacy.”

Hours later, the mysterious khaki-clad Patriot Front group held a march in Washington DC.

The leftist media has labeled the group, that is widely suspected of being controlled by federal operatives, to be a white supremacist group.

Feds on Parade: Hundreds of ‘Patriot Front’ Members March in Khakis and Masks Towards U.S. Capitol (VIDEO)

What a wild coincidence?

That’s a lot of feds!

The Patriot Front was surrounded by black and white cops on bikes.

They didn’t appear too concerned.

