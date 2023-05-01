FLASHBACK – This is One Reason Why FOX Had to Get Rid of Tucker: “IF THE ELECTION IS FAIR, Kari Lake’s Going To Win” – Tucker Carlson Dedicated Entire Opening Monologue To Kari Lake Before Stolen 2022 Election (VIDEO)

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson opened his show before the stolen 2022 Midterm Election and devoted his entire 12-minute opening monologue to Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake. Tucker announced that she is going to win her election “if the election is fair.”

This is why they got rid of Tucker. He was the only honest network anchor in the nation who would acknowledge the Marxist propaganda and election fraud that is taking over in the United States, and he crushed in ratings with the number one slot.

Tucker showed his audience clips of the Fake News Democratic Media absolutely losing it over Kari Lake, calling her an “extreme anti-vaxxer,” “conspiracy theorist” and an “election denier.”

They were terrified of Kari Lake winning her election because, like Tucker and President Trump, she is an absolute weapon against the Fake News Media. Tucker called the media’s coverage of Kari Lake “crude North Korea-style political propaganda.”

Tucker also slammed the MSNBC hacks “on Xanax” for “promot[ing] censorship and voter fraud,” before laying into the Establishment RINOs like Jan Brewer and Liz Cheney.

“And it’s not just aging lifestyle liberals on Xanax who have shows on MSNBC who are saying things like this. No. It’s Republicans, too, members of the GOP establishment in both Arizona and in Washington. That would include, amazingly, former Arizona governor Jan Brewer, who they told you was a conservative. But then, of course, they told you Liz Cheney was a conservative to be happy with her. She’s on your side,” Tucker said while laughing hysterically. He continued, “Not surprisingly, Liz Cheney has come to the same conclusion about Kari Lake.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that scumbag RINO Liz Cheney said, “I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected.” Corrupt leftist Katie Hobbs welcomed her support, calling the insane woman a “sane Republican.”

Tucker continued playing clips of Kari Lake’s incredible responses to the media’s 2020 election questions and The Gateway Pundit’s question about vaccine mandates for children to attend school in Arizona and the United States.

“Kari Lake is not afraid to improve the lives of people in Arizona by pushing back against the vaccine lunacy,” said Tucker.

In the following monologue, Tucker Carlson proclaims that Kari Lake will win “if the election is fair” twice. He also slammed Katie Hobbs for her incompetence as Secretary of State and refusal to debate Kari Lake on the campaign trail.

This is why Tucker had to go. Fox News only wants to push propaganda that benefits the ruling class DC elites and derails President Trump’s MAGA agenda. They don’t care if it was a bad move for the business, losing them billions in stock value. They do not wish to discredit the legitimacy of our obviously corrupt elections or the mainstream media pushing bullsh*t narratives of free and fair elections.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Tucker was also the only Fox host who had Kari Lake on his show to discuss her stolen election and showed his support for her lawsuit against the fraud by Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County. “I completely agree with you, and if you care about Democracy, this would be at the top of your list. I’m glad you’re doing this,” said Tucker regarding Kari’s stolen election lawsuit.

Lake recently spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling and said, “it’s very obvious right now that Fox News has become the establishment GOP, which is really the Uniparty Republicans.” Lake continued, “they can’t afford to have a Tucker Carlson speaking out over the next year and a half because it will ruin their push toward globalism.”

No honest person in their right mind believes that Katie Hobbs won the election after she refused to debate, was down by eleven points in polls, and 60% of machines failed on Election Day in Maricopa County!

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen election and attempted sanctions by the corrupt Maricopa County attorneys. Lake’s lawsuit was recently sent back to the trial court by the Arizona Supreme Court, and we are expecting a decision in the near future.

Watch the incredible segment from last October below: