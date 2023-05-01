FLASHBACK – This is One Reason Why FOX Had to Get Rid of Tucker: “IF THE ELECTION IS FAIR, Kari Lake’s Going To Win” – Tucker Carlson Dedicated Entire Opening Monologue To Kari Lake Before Stolen 2022 Election (VIDEO)

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson opened his show before the stolen 2022 Midterm Election and devoted his entire 12-minute opening monologue to Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake. Tucker announced that she is going to win her election “if the election is fair.”
This is why they got rid of Tucker. He was the only honest network anchor in the nation who would acknowledge the Marxist propaganda and election fraud that is taking over in the United States, and he crushed in ratings with the number one slot.
Tucker showed his audience clips of the Fake News Democratic Media absolutely losing it over Kari Lake, calling her an “extreme anti-vaxxer,” “conspiracy theorist” and an “election denier.”
They were terrified of Kari Lake winning her election because, like Tucker and President Trump, she is an absolute weapon against the Fake News Media. Tucker called the media’s coverage of Kari Lake “crude North Korea-style political propaganda.”
Tucker also slammed the MSNBC hacks “on Xanax” for “promot[ing] censorship and voter fraud,” before laying into the Establishment RINOs like Jan Brewer and Liz Cheney.
“And it’s not just aging lifestyle liberals on Xanax who have shows on MSNBC who are saying things like this. No. It’s Republicans, too, members of the GOP establishment in both Arizona and in Washington. That would include, amazingly, former Arizona governor Jan Brewer, who they told you was a conservative. But then, of course, they told you Liz Cheney was a conservative to be happy with her. She’s on your side,” Tucker said while laughing hysterically. He continued, “Not surprisingly, Liz Cheney has come to the same conclusion about Kari Lake.”
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that scumbag RINO Liz Cheney said, “I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected.” Corrupt leftist Katie Hobbs welcomed her support, calling the insane woman a “sane Republican.”
Tucker continued playing clips of Kari Lake’s incredible responses to the media’s 2020 election questions and The Gateway Pundit’s question about vaccine mandates for children to attend school in Arizona and the United States.
“Kari Lake is not afraid to improve the lives of people in Arizona by pushing back against the vaccine lunacy,” said Tucker.
In the following monologue, Tucker Carlson proclaims that Kari Lake will win “if the election is fair” twice. He also slammed Katie Hobbs for her incompetence as Secretary of State and refusal to debate Kari Lake on the campaign trail.
This is why Tucker had to go. Fox News only wants to push propaganda that benefits the ruling class DC elites and derails President Trump’s MAGA agenda. They don’t care if it was a bad move for the business, losing them billions in stock value. They do not wish to discredit the legitimacy of our obviously corrupt elections or the mainstream media pushing bullsh*t narratives of free and fair elections.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Tucker was also the only Fox host who had Kari Lake on his show to discuss her stolen election and showed his support for her lawsuit against the fraud by Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County. “I completely agree with you, and if you care about Democracy, this would be at the top of your list. I’m glad you’re doing this,” said Tucker regarding Kari’s stolen election lawsuit.
Lake recently spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling and said, “it’s very obvious right now that Fox News has become the establishment GOP, which is really the Uniparty Republicans.” Lake continued, “they can’t afford to have a Tucker Carlson speaking out over the next year and a half because it will ruin their push toward globalism.”
“They [FOX] Can’t Afford to Have Hosts Who Are Pushing Americanism” – Kari Lake Sends Message to Tucker Carlson, Discusses Joe Biden’s Re-Election Bid With Eric Bolling
No honest person in their right mind believes that Katie Hobbs won the election after she refused to debate, was down by eleven points in polls, and 60% of machines failed on Election Day in Maricopa County!
Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen election and attempted sanctions by the corrupt Maricopa County attorneys. Lake’s lawsuit was recently sent back to the trial court by the Arizona Supreme Court, and we are expecting a decision in the near future.
Watch the incredible segment from last October below:
Tucker: “Kari Lake is extreme,” scream the people who support open borders and late term sex selective-abortions and the castration of children. “She’s extreme, unlike us. She’s hurting democracy,” they yell as they promote censorship and voter fraud. “She’s a threat to our society!” And it’s not just aging lifestyle liberals on Xanax who have shows on MSNBC who are saying things like this. No. It’s Republicans, too, members of the GOP establishment in both Arizona and in Washington. That would include, amazingly, former Arizona governor Jan Brewer, who they told you was a conservative. But then, of course, they told you Liz Cheney was a conservative to be happy with her. She’s on your side Not surprisingly, Liz Cheney. has come to the same conclusion about Kari Lake: “I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake isn’t elected the governor of Arizona, a state I don’t live in,” she says before an audience of people in Texas who won’t be governed by Kari Lake either. And they applaud? “Yes, gotta stop Kari Lake. She’s a fascist She’s dangerous. She’ll destroy our society.” Why? Because she’s telling the truth about the media with authority, because she knows. So that’s the flavor of the media coverage Kaei Lake has received. In fact, over the past year, there’s not been a single objective or anything approaching an objective news story about Kari Lake in all of legacy media. Every single story has been a partisan attack because they know she’s telling the truth. But here’s the amazing thing and the heartening thing, is it tells you about the waning power of the media. Kari Lake thrived anyway. She’s now leading the race in Arizona. If the election is fair, she will win.
Tucker: So how did she do that? Few people can do that. How’d Kari Lake do that? Well, she knows what she believes. She’s not reciting her positions from a teleprompter like Joe Biden or John Fetterman. She’s not brain-damaged. She has real beliefs. But more than anything, Kari Lake is not afraid of the media. She’s not on a leash like everyone else. She knows who they are, and she’s willing to say so. She doesn’t care. What the New York Times thinks. Because she knows the New York Times is because she lived in that world.
Tucker: Imagine what she would be like on a debate stage. How would you like to face off against her? Well, Katie Hobbs doesn’t want to. She’s running against Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs is the Secretary of State of Arizona, and she’s refused to debate Kari Lake. “Oh, she’s an election denier.” Right. Okay. So how does Katie Hobbs plan to win? Well, this week, Hobbs, who is again, the Secretary of State of Arizona, in charge of elections, announced that 1000s of voters mistakenly received a ballot that had only federal races on it. Now, there’s no proof this was deliberate, but it kind of undercuts the whole “election denier” attack when you send out 1000s of faulty ballots a few weeks before the election. So as we said, assuming that all votes are counted, and we should never take that on faith, we should never take that on faith. If this is a democracy, we have an absolute right to have it proven to us that the election was fair. If it is fair, Kari Lake’s gonna win. She’s leading in pretty much every poll. So, you kind of have to wonder if there’s a person running for governor of Arizona with every person against her with institutional power and she’s going to win anyway, then maybe she’s doing something other Republicans should learn about. And so we have invited, and we’re grateful that she accepted, Kari Lake on the show tonight, to pass on a little advice to other candidates.
Tucker: What advice would you give to other candidates?
Lake: Oh, my gosh, fight back. I mean, you know, here’s the beautiful thing, Tucker. People really aren’t watching a lot of these news channels. And I know it because I used to be privy to some of the ratings of the local news. And so they show up, and 90% of them are liberal leftists, and probably of that 90%, 89%, well, maybe 100% of them aren’t that smart, and they think they’re so powerful. And I just decided to start bringing a camera and a microphone and turning the camera on them. You know, here’s how it goes: They throw you a question. It’s loaded with a whole bunch of garbage. There’s obviously an agenda in their question and a soliloquy, and then they get you to answer it, but they cut their part out, so they don’t look like a fool. Well, we decided to start putting their part right out on the internet and showing people what the media is up to. And they’ve been lying and doing hit pieces about me. I’ve been on the campaign trail for 506 days, but who’s counting? And they’ve been lying almost the entire time. But the people just aren’t buying it anymore. I mean, they’re tuning into people like you, you’ve got the ratings. The CNNs of the world don’t have the ratings anymore, and they’re losing their power. And if they’re lying about me every single night, imagine what else they’re lying about, when it comes to happenings in the world. It’s really sad and sick.