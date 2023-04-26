FOX Corp Loses ONE BILLION DOLLARS in Stock Value Without Tucker Carlson

On Monday morning FOX News announced that they were parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the top-rated cable news host on television today.

Following the news FOX Corp stock took a nosedive.

FOX NEWS STOCK IS DROPPING AFTER LOSING TUCKER. #TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/l9hSHYPMrA — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) April 24, 2023

FOX Corp stock did not recover from the nearly 3% decline.

FOX Corp stock suffered a billion dollar loss following the news.

The Washington Times reported: