FLASHBACK: Katie Hobbs’ Attorney Claimed That Missing Chain of Custody Does NOT Invalidate Ballots Because of “Multi-Level Signature Review Process” – New Evidence PROVES 274,000 Ballot Signatures Approved in LESS THAN 3 Seconds Each (VIDEO)

A video of Katie Hobbs’ attorney touting Maricopa County’s signature verification process resurfaced after a Judge dismissed Kari Lake’s signature verification challenge, proving that hundreds of thousands of ballots were not properly signature verified.

The clip is from Kari Lake’s December trial, where Judge Peter A. Thompson considered the failures of ballot-on-demand printers and tabulators on election day and the hundreds of thousands of ballots from Runbeck Election Services that lack chain of custody documentation.

After Thomspon dismissed Lake’s claims, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor on appeal and remanded her signature verification fraud count, which was tossed before trial, back to the Superior Court for further review. Maricopa County did not accurately verify tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of mail-in signatures.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on Monday, Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants late last night, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

That’s all it takes. Maricopa County didn’t need to verify signatures accurately or in accordance with the law. They just needed to review signatures “in some fashion,” according to Thompson.

They also didn’t need to have chain of custody documentation, according to Katie Hobbs’ Marc Elias attorney, Abha Khanna, because “every ballot received by Maricopa County is processed, checked against the voter registration record to make sure the person hasn’t already voted, and then verified by a multi-level signature review process.”

However, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

The Gateway Pundit also reported on video footage of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks and approving them in less than two seconds each. This footage was presented by Lake’s attorneys at trial.

Maricopa County filed for sanctions yesterday, alleging “misrepresentations” by Lake’s attorneys at last week’s trial, but they did not even mention these claims or try to discredit them because they know it’s true! Read the full Motion for Sanctions here.

Maricopa County signature reviewer Jacqueline Onigkeit testified that she saw a large number of signatures on ballot affidavits that were different names than the voter and that many other level-one signature reviewers “didn’t feel comfortable with what they were seeing.”

According to the testimony, signature reviewers “were told to scroll down and make sure that we verify the present green affidavit with the past history affidavits.”

Maricopa County did not accurately verify tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of mail-in signatures; they couldn’t possibly have.

Additionally, Onikgeit stated that “ballots were sent back to level one reviewers by direct supervisors and full-time County employees” because they were too “overwhelmed” by the number of rejections.

Once signatures are approved by level one signature reviewers, “it goes into the level three randomized 2% audit,” testified Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela. A substantial number of ballots with mismatched signatures, verified in just seconds, were likely passed through this “multi-level” review process.

Chain of custody documentation and signature verification are the only ways of proving that mail-in ballots came from legitimate voters.

The two counts go hand in hand and should have been considered together. However, Judge Peter Thompson dismissed the count in Lake’s lawsuit alleging fraudulent signature verification before the first trial but allowed the missing chain of custody count to go to trial in December.

Watch below:

Khanna: Even if there were 50, 500, 500,000 ballots somehow injected into the process, plaintiff has not established that a single one of those ballots was invalid or shouldn't have been counted, nor could they. Every ballot received by Maricopa County is processed, checked against the voter registration record to make sure the person hasn't already voted, and then verified by a multi-level signature review process. Even if this Court were to indulge plaintiff's chain of custody speculations, there is no evidence or even reason to believe that it had any effect on the number of votes lawfully counted, let alone on the outcome of an election that Katie Hobbs won by over 17,000 votes.

Remember from the first trial, they were bragging about if there were 500,000 ballots injected into the system, it would have to get by their multi-level signature review verification! 👌 pic.twitter.com/zEUhlkd7dp — ItsBS (@ItsBS_YouTube) May 24, 2023

