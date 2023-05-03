Federal Prosecutors Nearing Decision Whether to Charge Hunter Biden with Crimes

The decision to charge Hunter Biden is close after four years of investigating, the Washington Post reported.
US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden.
In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he was under investigation by the feds over his taxes.
Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.
The investigations go back to 2018.
An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”
US Attorney General Merrick Garland is in on the scandal.
It is unclear when the decision whether to charge Hunter will be announced.
The Washington Post reported:
Prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to charge President Biden’s son Hunter with tax- and gun-related violations, according to people familiar with the matter, the culmination of a four-year investigation that Republicans have sought to portray as evidence the Biden family is corrupt.
Biden’s attorneys met at Justice Department headquarters in downtown Washington last week to discuss the case with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Typically, that sort of meeting — in which defense lawyers urge prosecutors not to seek an indictment of their client, or to seek reduced charges — comes toward the end of an investigation.
The people familiar with the matter said Weiss is nearing the end of his decision-making process, although they offered no specific timetable. They cautioned that the probe has taken longer than some officials thought it would, frustrating some law enforcement officials, and conceivably could slow down again before a decision has been reached.