Federal Prosecutors Nearing Decision Whether to Charge Hunter Biden with Crimes

The decision to charge Hunter Biden is close after four years of investigating, the Washington Post reported.

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he was under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

The investigations go back to 2018.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is in on the scandal.

It is unclear when the decision whether to charge Hunter will be announced.

