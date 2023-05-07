BREAKING: Texas State Law Enforcement Identifies Shooter Responsible for Killing Eight People at Allen Premium Mall in Allen, Texas

Texas State Police have officially identified the man responsible for slaughtering at eight innocent people in Allen Texas according Fox News.

The outlet obtained police records showing the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas.

It is unknown at this point whether or not Garcia is a legal resident of the United States at this point.

Garcia reportedly lives with his parents.

According to Fox News, FBI agents joined police Sunday morning and were reportedly speaking with family inside the home.

A translator was reportedly requested by the family.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that at least nine people are died including the shooter Saturday following a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

The mall went on lockdown, and law enforcement was immediately on the scene.

The Allen Police Department has arrived on the site, as reported by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to Fox News Digital.

VIDEO:

🚨#UPDATE: Video from Fox 4 shows multiple people being evacuated being walked by approximately 4 bodies covered in blood in white sheets outside of H&M following the active shooter that took place a while ago at Allen outlets mall pic.twitter.com/CBklCmSQrJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

Developing…