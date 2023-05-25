DeSantis Accused of Plagiarizing ‘Great American Comeback’ From Trump (VIDEOS)

The Trump campaign has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of plagiarizing the former president in his candidacy announcement.

DeSantis launched his campaign by saying, “I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback.”

The Trump campaign pointed out that Trump used the same phrase during his third State of the Union address.

“Amid a catastrophic failure to launch, Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy with ‘Great American Comeback,’ a phrase stolen from President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address,” the campaign said in a press release.

“Perhaps, the DeSantis communications staff was preoccupied attempting to extinguish the flames of their candidate’s announcement to come up with their own message,” the campaign team added.

Trump began the State of the Union address by saying, “three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again… America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright.”

The former president also released an ad titled “Great American Comeback” during the 2020 election.

