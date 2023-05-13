Feds on Parade: Hundreds of ‘Patriot Front’ Members March in Khakis and Masks Towards U.S. Capitol (VIDEO)

On Saturday, members of the Patriot Front, a group that leftists have labeled as white supremacist, marched towards the U.S. Capitol.

Approximately 150-200 members of the Patriot Front were out in khakis and blue T-shirts again. They were all wearing masks while being escorted with police.

Patriot Front DC pic.twitter.com/jJs1zCrvCX — Skyflyer Channel 8 News (@skyflyer81) May 13, 2023

The group invested in several flags for today’s march including “Reclaim America.” It would be interesting to discover who paid for the travel, the flags, and the uniforms.

Unlike Antifa and BLM the Patriot Front does not break any laws nor are they involved in violence.

Democrats label them a very dangerous hate group.

🚨#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching towards U.S. Capitol 📌#Washington l #DC Currently approximately 150-200 individuals, identified as the “Patriot Front” and recognized as a right-wing organization, is advancing towards the United States… pic.twitter.com/whXU2GgCw8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 13, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: The patriot front group is continuing to march as numerous metro DC police escorts them while some of the counter protesters a yell and say get at the job pic.twitter.com/ey5R3H6rer — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 13, 2023

A speech was given at Union square in front of the Capital.

LIVE UPDATE: Patriot Front is currently marching in Washington, DC. A speech is being given at Union square in front of the Capital. pic.twitter.com/FxkZPSx5TW — Old Glory 1776 (@newglory1776) May 13, 2023

They are now making their way back into the metro after they Marched around Washington DC for about an hour.

🚨#UPDATE: Around 150-200 individuals affiliated with the Patriot Front group are now putting their shields and flags into white U-Haul vans after they Marched around Washington DC for about an hour. they are now making their way back into the metro pic.twitter.com/DiITwSHMbQ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 13, 2023

Patriot Front is a Texas-based group led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau. According to ADL, the group split from Vanguard America (VA) in late August 2017.

