Feds on Parade: Hundreds of ‘Patriot Front’ Members March in Khakis and Masks Towards U.S. Capitol (VIDEO)

On Saturday, members of the Patriot Front, a group that leftists have labeled as white supremacist, marched towards the U.S. Capitol.

Approximately 150-200 members of the Patriot Front were out in khakis and blue T-shirts again. They were all wearing masks while being escorted with police.

The group invested in several flags for today’s march including “Reclaim America.” It would be interesting to discover who paid for the travel, the flags, and the uniforms.

Unlike Antifa and BLM the Patriot Front does not break any laws nor are they involved in violence.

Democrats label them a very dangerous hate group.

A speech was given at Union square in front of the Capital.

They are now making their way back into the metro after they Marched around Washington DC for about an hour.

Patriot Front is a Texas-based group led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau. According to ADL, the group split from Vanguard America (VA) in late August 2017.

Here’s the manifesto on their website (2022):

“When our pre-Columbian forefathers left their European homes…they found a common cause and a common identity as Americans. From the varied nations and cultures of Europe a new nation was forged in the flames of conquest.”

“To be an American is to be a descendant of conquerors, pioneers, visionaries, and explorers. This unique identity was given to us by our ancestors, and this national spirit remains firmly rooted in our blood.”

“Our mission is a hard reset on the nation we see today – a return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.”

“America needs a generation of brave men to fearlessly rise to face all threats to their collective interests. A generation steeled in their effort to realize their grand vision of a new nation. This gathering of the faithful – the true inheritors of America – will urge our people onward.”

