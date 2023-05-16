BREAKING: Soros-Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Resigns Early – Will Leave Office Today

Soros-funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning from office today, Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office confirmed.

The Governor’s office announced Tuesday morning that they had received an email from Gardner announcing she will be leaving her office later in the day, KSDK reported.

According to KMOV, reportedly Wesley Bell will be taking over possibly in the interim.

“The Circuit Attorney has worked with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and his office to ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place to handle cases that prioritizes public safety,” according to the news release.

Adding, “Effective immediately, Kimberly M. Gardner will end her service as the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Ms. Gardner has been committed to serving the people of the City of St. Louis and has done all she can to ensure a smooth transition. Further inquiries about ongoing cases can be directed to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has resigned pic.twitter.com/0XJVxPw7x9 — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) May 16, 2023

Kim Gardner turns in her resignation more than 2 weeks early. It can be recalled that Gardner initially planned to resign on June 1.

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.

Of course, one of her largest funders was George Soros in both of her elections.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

Recently Kim Gardner refused to put the man charged with hitting high shool student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. The repeat offender went on to hit a Tennessee teenage volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last week — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another vehicle. The driver NEVER should have been on the street. And Missourians are furious!

Also, the Circuit Attorney’s office refused to file charges against the woman who opened fire on the Cinco de Mayo crowd, citing ‘lack of evidence’ and the ‘victim refuses to assist’.

Judge John Torbitzky ruled that Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will be tried for willfully neglecting her duties.

The Soros-funded Circuit Attorney refuses to perform the duties of her position. The homicide rate and car thefts in St. Louis rival the numbers from any major city in a third-world country. Gardner refuses to prosecute criminals and releases dangerous criminals on the street. And at the same time, she throws out court cases because she says the police are racist.

The final straw was a horrific crime in February when repeat offender, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, who had been out on bail after violating his bond multiple times, struck teenager Janae Edmondson in a wreck. The young teen volleyball sensation lost both of her legs as she was walking from a volleyball tournament with her parents in downtown St. Louis. Janee had a scholarship to play volleyball in college. Daniel Riley had violated his bond over 100 times and yet was still roaming the streets of St. Louis.

Once again — Here is a more background on Kim Gardner.

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list” because they were racist.

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

in 2019 Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession in 2019.

Gardner lied about Governor Eric Greitens case, committed over 60 acts of misconduct in the case, and got away with it.

In 2020 Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.

In 2020 Kim Gardner also was caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that far-left St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner must turn over communications with Soros operatives and Missouri political insiders related to her false case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Also in 2020 Kim Gardner released all of the rioters and looters from jail without charges in the violent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.

But this latest incident in February was the last straw.

