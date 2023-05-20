Breaking: Majority of Americans Believe Joe Biden Has Committed Impeachable Offenses – Despite Mainstream Media Blackout of His Criminal Acts

On Sunday Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and revealed that NINE Biden family members received foreign payments totaling more than $10 million.

On Monday the Durham Report was released that revealed John Brennan, Barack Obama and Joe Biden KNEW the Trump-Russia collusion accusations were completely meritless. They knew Hillary Clinton was behind this political attack. The Obama regime and later the DOJ, and FBI ran an attempted coup against President Trump anyway.

We also know the Biden Campaign organized the fraudulent letter with 51 senior intelligence officials who lied and said Russia was behind the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. They all knew it was a lie at the time. Not a single official has since had their security clearance revoked for this criminal act.

Joe Biden also organized an invasion of millions of illegal aliens at the US southern border.

It’s time to impeach Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas for the crisis they’ve created on our Southern border. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas https://t.co/I9LJMs4DDC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 19, 2023

On Thursday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden.

A majority of American voters agree with Rep. Greene. The latest Rasmussen poll found that 53% of American voters believe Joe Biden has committed impeachable crimes!

That is a HUGE number considering the fake news media has censored any serious criticism of Joe Biden and have ignored his family’s criminal business deals.

