Impeachment Week: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, and FBI Director, Christopher Wray.

On Wednesday, she introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Thursday, Greene announced impeachment articles against Joe Biden for failing to secure our border and protect national security.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene announced during a press conference at US Capitol.

Greene said that this “first set” of articles of impeachment she introduced against Biden will be the beginning of her efforts to hold him accountable for failing to perform his presidential duties.

“Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security. Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as the President of the United States and must be impeached,” said Greene.

