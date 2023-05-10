AWESOME: Yuengling Brewery Releases Special Cans Honoring American Veterans

Yuengling Brewery is one of the beer companies which has benefited in the age of ‘woke’ Bud Light by simply understanding their customer base.

Yuengling is the oldest American brewery and is still in its original blue-collar Pennsylvania location.

They’ve picked up a lot of market share, and they’re probably going to get even more, now that Bud Light is dying.

While Bud Light is struggling to figure out what went wrong, Yuengling is honoring America’s veterans.

OutKick reports:

YUENGLING SMELLS BUD LIGHT BLOOD IN THE WATER, RELEASES RED, WHITE & BLUE CAMO CANS TO SUPPORT MILITARY VETS The numbers are in and Bud Light is getting its ass kicked while Yuengling is happily taking the brand’s old customers after one of the biggest marketing disasters in modern advertising history. As Bud Light is being curb-stomped by a customer base that’s terrified to be seen drinking out of a blue can, Yuengling came out of the gates Monday morning announcing the brand would once again serve up its lagers in red, white and blue camo cans. Marketing 101. Look at these boxes — “Let’s go USA.” Are you kidding me? Imagine walking into a patio party carrying a 12-pack of Bud Light or a 12-pack of these.

This is smart marketing.

Our summer fit is back. Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and @TeamRWB all summer: https://t.co/tS8RWk4uC5 pic.twitter.com/tR7rsqTERo — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) May 8, 2023

Yuengling just keeps throwing haymakers at woke Bud Light, announces limited edition “Let’s Go USA” red, white & blue camo cans to support military vets. Dick Yuengling is kicking Bud Light’s ass: https://t.co/SOZUjT0WeU — OutKick (@Outkick) May 8, 2023

Yuengling launched limited-edition red, white & blue cans support vets, timely marketing move position scoop up Bud Light’s ex-customer base “with military nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue” part of brewery’s Stars & Stripes program” to honor nation’s heroes. pic.twitter.com/jkiko2VsJB — AmericanTyranny (@NONbiasedly) May 9, 2023

Yuengling is an American, family-owned business that has resisted the far left.

They will do very well.