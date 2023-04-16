Yuengling Brewery Tweet Shows Some Beer Companies Still Understand Their Customer Base

Now that Bud Light is imploding under the weight of the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, some American beer drinkers are trying out other brands.

One brand that’s getting a lot of attention is Yuengling, which happens to be America’s oldest brewery.

Yuengling seems to know that they have a huge opportunity to gain some serious market share because one of their recent tweets shows that they understand their customer base.

OutKick reports:

YUENGLING APPEARS READY TO POUNCE ON BUD LIGHT WITH PERFECTLY-TIMED TWEET Yuengling — America’s oldest brewery — ain’t sitting idly by as Bud Light sinks like a brick. In fact, it appears the iconic beer wants a little of that $5 billion action that Anheuser-Busch lost this week. In perfect passive aggressive fashion for 2023, Yuengling’s official twitter account was ready to pounce like a pack of wild wolves Friday afternoon. Shortly after AB released an official statement in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney fallout, Yuengling fired off its first tweet in a week with a simple message: we make good beer!

Check this out. Doesn’t this look like a good alternative to Bud?

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

Simple, American, and right to the point with no preachy politics.

This is how you market beer. Kudos. https://t.co/9bGtsoRi2Z — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 15, 2023

I suspect your sales will skyrocket but you’ll also get a bunch of friendly young people with odd-looking hair applying for marketing positions. Resist the urge to hire them, no matter how many Ivy League degrees they have. https://t.co/WrKJDubMt4 — nihi (@nihiofkdi) April 15, 2023

You can watch a mini-documentary about Yuengling below:

Their sales are going to go up.