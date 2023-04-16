Yuengling Brewery Tweet Shows Some Beer Companies Still Understand Their Customer Base

Now that Bud Light is imploding under the weight of the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, some American beer drinkers are trying out other brands.

One brand that’s getting a lot of attention is Yuengling, which happens to be America’s oldest brewery.

Yuengling seems to know that they have a huge opportunity to gain some serious market share because one of their recent tweets shows that they understand their customer base.

OutKick reports:

YUENGLING APPEARS READY TO POUNCE ON BUD LIGHT WITH PERFECTLY-TIMED TWEET

Yuengling — America’s oldest brewery — ain’t sitting idly by as Bud Light sinks like a brick. In fact, it appears the iconic beer wants a little of that $5 billion action that Anheuser-Busch lost this week.

In perfect passive aggressive fashion for 2023, Yuengling’s official twitter account was ready to pounce like a pack of wild wolves Friday afternoon.

Shortly after AB released an official statement in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney fallout, Yuengling fired off its first tweet in a week with a simple message: we make good beer!

Check this out. Doesn’t this look like a good alternative to Bud?

Simple, American, and right to the point with no preachy politics.

You can watch a mini-documentary about Yuengling below:

Their sales are going to go up.

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

