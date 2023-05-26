ANOTHER Katie Hobbs Staffer Resigns From Her Trainwreck Administration, Becomes FOURTH Staff Member to Resign Since January

by

Katie Hobbs Chief of Staff, Allie Bones, has resigned from her role with the Governor’s office, making her the fourth staffer to quit in recent months. 

Nobody wants to work for this woman, not even if they’re making over $200k like Bones was.

“Her Illegitimacy is metastasizing,” tweeted Kari Lake War Room.

Trouble retaining staff is not new for Hobbs. While on the campaign trail to steal the 2022 gubernatorial election, Hobbs reportedly faced a “mass exodus” of employees quitting over her inability to provide a healthy work environment.

The one exception to this during her administration is the psychopath who was likely asked to resign over a tweet glorifying and encouraging violence by trans people against Christians in the wake of the Nashville’s Covenant School shooting.

Hobbs’ legislative director, Rebecca Beebe, resigned earlier this month, and communications director Murphy Hebert left at the end of March.

Both Hebert and Bones were carried over from the Secretary of State’s office and later severed their ties with Katie Hobbs.

Local Patriot Anthony DeWitt shared, “I can not understate how big of a development this is. She was Katie Hobbs’ right hand for years as SOS.”

AZ Central reports,

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ chief of staff, Allie Bones, resigned her post effective immediately on Thursday, a statement from the Governor’s Office says.

Bones is the fourth of Hobbs’ top advisers to leave the administration within the first six months, adding to instability at the highest level of government. Hobbs wished Bones, whom she has known for decades, “nothing but the best.”

Throughout, Hobbs juggled tensions between the desires of campaign staff that helped her get elected and the official staff working in the Governor’s Office, many of whom had limited government work experience.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

