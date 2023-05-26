ANOTHER Katie Hobbs Staffer Resigns From Her Trainwreck Administration, Becomes FOURTH Staff Member to Resign Since January

Katie Hobbs Chief of Staff, Allie Bones, has resigned from her role with the Governor’s office, making her the fourth staffer to quit in recent months.

Nobody wants to work for this woman, not even if they’re making over $200k like Bones was.

“Her Illegitimacy is metastasizing,” tweeted Kari Lake War Room.

The only people who like @katiehobbs are her friends in the Press. They loathe @KariLake because she saw the rot in their industry and chose to walk away. Even then, Hobbs is just a means to an end to them. They would support any Marxist warm body. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) May 26, 2023

Trouble retaining staff is not new for Hobbs. While on the campaign trail to steal the 2022 gubernatorial election, Hobbs reportedly faced a “mass exodus” of employees quitting over her inability to provide a healthy work environment.

The one exception to this during her administration is the psychopath who was likely asked to resign over a tweet glorifying and encouraging violence by trans people against Christians in the wake of the Nashville’s Covenant School shooting.

Hobbs’ legislative director, Rebecca Beebe, resigned earlier this month, and communications director Murphy Hebert left at the end of March.

Both Hebert and Bones were carried over from the Secretary of State’s office and later severed their ties with Katie Hobbs.

Local Patriot Anthony DeWitt shared, “I can not understate how big of a development this is. She was Katie Hobbs’ right hand for years as SOS.”

🚨Breaking News🚨: Allie Bones, Katie Hobbs Chief of Staff has resigned effective immediately. The Arizona Governors Office is in complete and utter turmoil.. I can not understate how big of a development this is. She was Katie Hobbs right hand for years as SOS. WOW pic.twitter.com/m3ACOQW5ue — Anthony DeWitt (@AnthonyDeWitt7) May 25, 2023

