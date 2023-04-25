WHO Declares “Biohazard Risk” In Sudan After Bio-Lab Seized By Military

The World Health Organization has declared there is a “high risk of biological hazard” in Khartoum, Sudan after a military group seized one of Sudan’s main bio-labs.

Reuters reported the laboratory seized contained cholera, measles, and several other deadly pathogens.

The WHO Representative of Sudan said in statement, “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, US Special Forces had to execute an emergency excavation mission for personnel located at the US Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday due to the ongoing fighting between the Sudan Army and a military group within Sudan called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

#Sudan: 'High bio-hazard risk' in Sudan after laboratory seized, #WHO says *There is a "high risk of biological hazard" in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized a laboratory holding measles and cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials… pic.twitter.com/munTWEmgTb — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 25, 2023

Per Reuters:

There is a “high risk of biological hazard” in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized a laboratory holding measles and cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Sudan, the WHO’s Nima Saeed Abid said technicians were unable to access the National Public Health Laboratory to secure the materials. Fighting erupted between the Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries on April 15 and has killed at least 459 people and injured 4,072, according to the WHO’s latest figures.

The WHO’s Representative of Sudan did not specify which military group seized the lab but some have speculated it was the RSF.

